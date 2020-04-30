DUBAI (Dunya News) - Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik have been declared fit to play in semi-final against Australia in Dubai.

Both players had missed training session on Wednesday with mild flu. They also tested negative for COVID-19. As with the rest of their squad, they have cleared regular Covid-19 testing through the tournament, including one a couple of days ago.

Rizwan and Malik have been key performers in Pakistan’s unbeaten run to the semi-final and losing either of them would have be the first, real blow they suffered in this campaign.

Of batters still in the tournament, Rizwan is the third-highest run-getter, just behind his opening partner and captain Babar Azam. He is also an important part of Pakistan’s on-field leadership.