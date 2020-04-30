Cricket fans term Afghan-India match as fixed

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Cricket fans are feeling smell of match fixing after the poor performance of Afghan cricket team against India. Twitteratis all over the world reacted over the match.

With the poor field, India have hammered 210 runs on the scoreboard. The Afghan side was able to bag only three wickets.

Now, soon after the second innings started, the fixed match is trending on social media. Cricket fans say that the match is fixed and Afghanistan has been sold to the bookies. Have a look at the tweets making the rounds on social media.

Here are the reactions:

