Afghanistan win toss, elect to field first against India in T20 World Cup

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to field first against India in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Skipper Mohammad Nabi said at the toss that Afghanistan were the sort of team to bat first and post a big total. However, he said today he had selected to field first against India because of the "dew factor".

Indian skipper Virat Kohli acknowledged his team is "in a tricky situation" as it had lost the two opening matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.

He hoped the team will play well today and bounce back against Afghanistan.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt.), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan