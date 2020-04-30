Asif finished with 25 off just seven balls with four sixes and a single

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Congratulatory messages poured in from across the globe after Pakistan crushed Afghanistan by 5 wickets to maintain their winning streak in the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Asif Ali s cameo of 25* from just 7 balls took Pakistan to victory with an over to spare against Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Needing 24 off the last two overs, Ali used only one of those overs as he smacked Karim Janat for four sixes to get Pakistan across the line.

The victory makes it three wins out of three for Pakistan. They sit comfortably on top of the Group 2 table in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

After the early wicket of Mohammad Rizwan, it was Bazar Azam and Fakhar Zaman that set the foundation for Pakistan s win with a steady 63-run partnership.

After Friday’s dominating win, the team and especially hard-hitter Asif Ali was lauded by members of the cricketing fraternity, with former cricketers and fans congratulating the team.

Prime Minister Office, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman and politicians and celebrities also congratulated the team, expressing happiness at the remarkable victory.

Here are some of the best reactions:

