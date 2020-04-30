DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan have defeated West Indies in their first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Monday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was in sublime touch as he scored 50 off 41 balls to give his team a strong foundation.

Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman stayed unbeaten on 46 off 24 balls to guide the team home in the company of the veteran Shoaib Malik.

Earlier, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard s decision to bat first on winning the toss didn t work out as his team managed to post 130/7 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan took seven wickets to restrict West Indies below 30, with only three batters, Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, and Chris Gayle, scoring 23, 28, and 20 respectively.

The bowlers gave it their best as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali picked up two wickets each, while Imad Wasim was able to get one wicket.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.

The match is being played at ICC Academy ground in Dubai.



On the other hand, Netherlands skipper Pieter Seelaar won the toss and elected to bat first against Ireland in the first round of the Twenty20 World.



It is the Group A opener in Abu Dhabi with the two teams fighting for a place in the Super 12 stage and Seelaar wants to put early pressure on the opposition.