SMEDA partners with PAAPAM as strategic partner for Pakistan Auto Show 2026

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has joined hands with the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) as a strategic partner for the 21st Pakistan Auto Parts Show (PAPS) 2026.

SMEDA's collaboration continues its efforts to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in line with the strategic direction set by the Ministry of Industries and Production and its Board of Directors to help achieve national economic objectives.

The auto show is scheduled to be held from September 18 to 20, 2026, at the Expo Center, Lahore.

Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production, presided over a meeting to discuss SMEDA's collaboration with PAAPAM. Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, SMEDA Board members, CEO Nadia Jahangir Seth, Pak Suzuki head Hiroshi Kawamura and representatives of the association attended the meeting.

Haroon Akhtar Khan said the government was committed to transforming Pakistan into a competitive manufacturing economy by empowering MSMEs and strengthening industrial value chains.

"Pakistan's automotive industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience and potential. Platforms like the Pakistan Auto Show play a vital role in promoting local manufacturing, encouraging innovation and attracting investment," he said.

He said the upcoming event should be a "grand global show" with a focus on B2B meetings, MoUs and joint ventures to make a meaningful contribution to the economy. He directed the constitution of a committee, led by the private sector, to prepare a plan for making the event historic.

The SAPM also directed SMEDA to fully support PAAPAM and hold meetings with embassies and MSMEs to ensure effective business matchmaking during the event.

"We are committed to providing MSMEs with greater market access, stronger business linkages and opportunities to integrate into regional and global value chains," he added.

Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum said the event should provide local auto parts manufacturers with greater market exposure and stronger linkages with global competitors. He said SMEDA, PAAPAM, TDAP and EDP should work collectively to achieve the objectives of the event.

SMEDA CEO Nadia Jahangir Seth said the authority considers the automotive sector one of Pakistan's most dynamic industrial segments with significant potential for SME-led growth.

"A large number of MSMEs form the backbone of Pakistan's auto parts and engineering industry. Through this strategic partnership with PAAPAM, SMEDA aims to provide these enterprises with a platform to showcase their capabilities, build strategic partnerships, adopt modern technologies and explore new domestic and international business opportunities," she said.

Welcoming SMEDA as a strategic partner, PAPS 2026 Convener Salman Saleem said the collaboration would further strengthen the exhibition's objective of showcasing Pakistan's automotive industry to the world.

"We are pleased to have SMEDA on board as strategic partner for PAPS 2026. Its support will significantly enhance SME participation and reinforce our collective efforts to promote indigenous manufacturing under the 'Make in Pakistan' vision," he said.

He added that a symposium would be held on September 19 on the sidelines of the event to help develop a roadmap for the future of Pakistan's automotive industry.