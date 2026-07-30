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Pakistan stocks extend losses as KSE-100 closes 495 points lower

Pakistan stocks extend losses as KSE-100 closes 495 points lower
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Summary Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under pressure on Thursday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed 495 points lower, extending losses amid continued negative market sentiment.

KARACHI (Dunya News) –  The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained in the red on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index ending the session lower as selling pressure persisted throughout the trading day.

The market opened on a negative note during the fourth trading session of the week, with the KSE-100 Index falling by more than 900 points to an intraday low of 175,110 points.

Although the market recovered part of its losses during the session, bearish sentiment continued to dominate trading. By the close of business, the benchmark index had settled at 175,547 points, down 495 points from the previous session.

The decline followed Wednesday's sharp sell-off, when the KSE-100 Index had closed 1,580 points lower at 176,042 points, reflecting continued volatility in the equity market.

 

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