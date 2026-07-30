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FBR collects over Rs476bn in taxes through electricity bills during FY2025-26

FBR collects over Rs476bn in taxes through electricity bills during FY2025-26
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Summary Officials said income tax receipts included Rs66 billion from industrial consumers and Rs52 billion from commercial consumers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected more than Rs476 billion in taxes through electricity bills during the 2025-26 fiscal year, officials informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Thursday.

According to FBR officials, the total amount comprised Rs351 billion in sales tax and Rs124 billion in income tax.

The committee was told that tax collections through electricity bills had totalled Rs562 billion in fiscal year 2024-25, Rs515 billion in 2023-24 and Rs313 billion in 2022-23.

Officials said income tax receipts included Rs66 billion from industrial consumers, Rs52 billion from commercial consumers, Rs4.82 billion from non-filer domestic consumers and Rs1.37 billion collected from household consumers under Section 235 of the Income Tax Ordinance.

Regarding sales tax, the FBR said Rs269 billion was collected as standard sales tax, while additional collections included Rs55 billion in extra tax, Rs55 billion in further tax and around Rs16.5 billion from retailers through electricity bills.
 

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