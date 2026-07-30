Business community united to support economic stability: SM Tanveer

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer said Pakistan’s business community has come together on a unified platform to contribute to economic improvement, with collective efforts needed to address the country’s current economic challenges.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, SM Tanveer said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Field Marshal Asim Munir are making dedicated efforts for the country’s development and economic stability.

He said the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) played a significant role in reducing electricity prices, adding that the move had a positive impact on the business community.

SM Tanveer stated that certain elements within the system are creating obstacles, stressing that identifying and correcting those issues is essential.

He also urged business representatives from all provinces to openly present their views and recommendations so that a joint strategy could be developed to further strengthen Pakistan’s economy.