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PSX plunges over 900 points amid negative trading trend

PSX plunges over 900 points amid negative trading trend
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Summary Pakistan Stock Exchange opened lower on Thursday as the KSE-100 Index dropped over 900 points to 175,110, following a previous session loss of 1,580 points amid market pressure.

KARACHI (Dunya News/Reuters) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended losses on Thursday amid ongoing regional tensions.

The KSE-100 Index fell by over 900 points, reaching the level of 175,110 points during early trading hours.

The decline followed a weak closing session on the previous trading day, when the stock market ended with a loss of 1,580 points. The KSE-100 Index had closed at 176,042 points after the fall.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks struggled for direction in choppy trading on Thursday after a week of market turbulence sparked by AI jitters, as a divided Federal Reserve stood pat on ​rates and left bond markets uncertain about the next move.

Brent futures slipped below $90 per barrel, after jumping over 7% a day earlier as ‌fighting in the Middle East escalated, although data showed tankers continued to make their way out of the region despite the continued strikes.

The KOSPI (.KS11) was down 0.6% in choppy trading, on track for a 15% weekly slump, a selloff that prompted Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol to apologise for the rollout of single-stock leveraged ETFs ​and led authorities to unveil market-stabilisation measures.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MISX00000PUS) was flat after swinging wildly between gains and losses. Japan's Nikkei (.N225), opens new tab was 1.2% higher, but set for a 3.7% drop in the week.

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Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Business

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