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New petrol, diesel prices announced

New petrol, diesel prices announced
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Summary Revised OGRA rates come into effect from July 30

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has announced a fresh revision in petroleum prices, reducing the price of petrol while increasing the rate of high-speed diesel (HSD), with the new prices taking effect from July 30, 2026.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) on Wednesday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised the ex-depot prices under the government's petroleum pricing mechanism.

The price of Motor Spirit (MS), commonly known as petrol, has been reduced by Rs0.75 per litre, bringing the new ex-depot price down to Rs335.06 per litre from the previous Rs335.81 per litre.

The reduction will provide marginal relief to motorists across the country, although the cut is relatively modest compared with recent fluctuations in international oil markets.

In contrast, the price of High-Speed Diesel has been increased by Rs2.24 per litre. The revised HSD price now stands at Rs390.62 per litre, up from Rs388.38 per litre. The increase is expected to have a greater impact on the transport and agricultural sectors, where diesel is widely used for commercial vehicles, freight operations and farm machinery.

The Ministry of Energy said the revised prices were determined by OGRA in accordance with the federal government's petroleum pricing mechanism. The updated rates are applicable from July 30, 2026, until the next fortnightly review.

The government reviews fuel prices every fortnight, taking into account changes in international petroleum prices, exchange rate movements and applicable taxes and levies.

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