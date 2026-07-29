Maritime minister, Kazakh ambassador discuss boosting trade through Pakistani ports

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry discussed ways to expand bilateral trade through Pakistani ports, enhance regional connectivity and strengthen maritime ties at a farewell meeting.

The minister appreciated Mr Kistafin’s contribution to strengthening Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations during his tenure and expressed hope that cooperation in the maritime sector would continue to grow.

Junaid Chaudhry said Pakistan was keen to enhance engagement with Kazakhstan in ports, shipping, trade facilitation and regional connectivity, adding that stronger maritime links could create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

He said Pakistan was ready to provide port infrastructure and support for Kazakh cargo through Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar, including potential joint ventures in free zones.

“Pakistani seaports can act as transit hubs for Kazakhstan and the wider Central Asian region, offering access to markets in the Persian Gulf, Africa and Southeast Asia,” the minister said.

Kistafin highlighted the potential for expanding bilateral trade and said closer engagement in the maritime and port sectors could open new avenues for commerce.

The two sides also discussed strengthening institutional linkages and exploring practical measures to facilitate Kazakh trade through Pakistani ports.