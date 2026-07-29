Gold prices fall for second consecutive day in global, local markets

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices declined for the second consecutive day in both global and local markets on Wednesday.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,000 per tola to Rs426,436. The price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs857 to Rs365,600.

Meanwhile, the price of 24-karat silver rose by Rs68 per tola to Rs6,291.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $10 per ounce to around $4,040.

