Dollar steadies as Fed holds rates, US strikes Iran

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found its footing at the start of Asian trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve kept its policy interest ​rate on hold and Chair Kevin Warsh left markets guessing about how divisions ‌on its rate-setting committee would resolve.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback's strength against six currencies, nudged up 0.1% to 100.89 after the U.S. said it was conducting air strikes in Iran.

The British pound ​was 0.1% weaker at $1.3355 ahead of a Bank of England interest rate decision ​on Thursday, with market participants expecting no change. The euro slid 0.1% ⁠to $1.1457.

The Australian dollar was steady along with its New Zealand counterpart at $0.6959 and $0.5795 ​respectively, while the yen was level at 163.455 yen per U.S. dollar.

Geopolitical developments offset earlier ​weakness in the greenback, which had fallen to its weakest since July 20 after the Fed decision.

"Despite three committee dissents in favour of a July hike, Chair Warsh stopped short of flagging an ​imminent hike, echoing June's tone," said IG market analyst Fabien Yip in Sydney. "That ​is starting to unsettle investors: a Fed unwilling to commit to further tightening raises the question of ‌whether ⁠it can keep long-term inflation expectations anchored."

Treasury bonds reacted violently to the Fed decision, with the 30-year yield climbing to its highest in almost two decades.

Fed funds futures are pricing in an implied 42.6% probability that the Fed will hold its rate at ​its next two-day ​meeting ending September 16, ⁠compared with a 24% chance before the Fed's latest meeting, the CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.

"We continue to expect the Fed ​to remain on hold, but we have concerns that markets may ​react badly ⁠down the road to a perception that it is not moving when it should," said Steve

Englander, global head of G10 FX research at Standard Chartered in New York. "There ⁠was considerable ​commentary by market participants on the vagueness of ​his answers to questions that in the past would have been answered directly."

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.3% ​at $63,650.06, while ether was 0.7% higher at $1,896.66.