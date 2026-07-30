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FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh hails govt policies for supporting business community

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh hails govt policies for supporting business community
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Summary FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh said government policies supported businesses, praised national leadership and security forces, and highlighted Pakistan’s role in Iran-US ceasefire efforts.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh has said that government policies have provided relief to the business community and contributed to improving the economic environment.

Speaking at the Economic Summit 2026 in Islamabad, Sheikh said that the government had incorporated recommendations from the FPCCI into the federal budget, which he described as a positive step for the business sector.

He stressed the importance of sustainable economic policies to ensure long-term progress.

The FPCCI president also appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, while paying tribute to the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their efforts toward maintaining stability and security in the country.

Sheikh said that the public stands alongside the armed forces for lasting peace and highlighted the sacrifices made by young soldiers, saying their contributions allow citizens to live peacefully.

Commenting on regional developments, the FPCCI chief said Pakistan played a role as a mediator in the Iran-US ceasefire efforts.
 

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