Gold prices rise in local and international markets

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices rebounded in both local and international markets on Thursday after declining over the previous two days, while silver prices moved lower.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,000 per tola to Rs427,436. The price of 10 grams of gold also rose by Rs857 to Rs366,457.

Meanwhile, the price of silver fell by Rs76 per tola to Rs6,215.

In the international market, gold gained $10 per ounce, taking the price to $4,050 per ounce.

