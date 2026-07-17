Gold, silver prices decline in global and Pakistan markets

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold and silver prices declined in both international and domestic markets on Friday, reflecting softer bullion prices globally.

According to market data, the price of gold in the international bullion market fell by $36 per ounce to $3,994.

Following the global trend, gold prices in Pakistan also registered a decline.

In the local market, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs3,600 to Rs421,836, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs3,086 to Rs361,656.

Silver prices also moved lower in the domestic market.

The price of silver per tola declined by Rs126 to Rs6,029, while the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs108 to Rs5,168.

Bullion prices in Pakistan generally track movements in international markets, with local rates also influenced by the rupee-dollar exchange rate and domestic demand.

Market participants continue to monitor global economic indicators, central bank policies and geopolitical developments, all of which can influence the outlook for precious metals in the coming weeks.