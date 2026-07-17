Power tariff may rise across Pakistan, including Karachi, under June fuel cost adjustment

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Electricity consumers across Pakistan, including Karachi, may face a further increase in power tariffs after the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) sought a Rs1.20 per unit hike under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for June 2026.

According to the application submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the proposed increase is based on fluctuations in fuel costs incurred during electricity generation in June.

NEPRA has scheduled a public hearing on the request for July 29 in Islamabad before deciding whether to approve, modify or reject the proposed adjustment.

If approved, the increase would apply to eligible electricity consumers under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism. The FCA allows power tariffs to be revised periodically to reflect changes in the cost of fuels used for electricity generation.

The proposed adjustment would affect consumers across the country, including those in Karachi, subject to the applicable regulatory framework and consumer categories.

Following the public hearing, NEPRA will issue a decision after reviewing the CPPA's request and submissions from stakeholders.

The proposed increase has not yet been approved and will only take effect if authorised by the regulator following due process.