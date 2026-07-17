PSX end first trading session higher despite volatile trade

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed the first trading session of Friday in positive territory, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index posting modest gains after surrendering most of its early advance.

The market opened on a strong note on the fifth and final trading day of the week, with the KSE-100 Index rising by more than 500 points to an intraday high of 178,694.

However, profit-taking erased much of the early gains, and the benchmark index settled 74 points higher at 178,198, compared with the previous close of 178,123.

Trading activity remained robust during the session, with 290 million shares changing hands, generating a turnover of approximately Rs14 billion.

Despite the volatile session, the market managed to maintain its upward trajectory, reflecting continued investor confidence after recent gains. The positive close also extended the benchmark index's recovery from losses recorded earlier in the week amid improving market sentiment.

