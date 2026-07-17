FinMin to visit Washington for trade, investment talks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is scheduled to begin a three-day visit to Washington on Saturday, where he will hold a series of high-level meetings focused on trade, investment, finance and economic cooperation as Pakistan and the United States continue discussions on strengthening bilateral economic ties.

According to diplomatic sources, the finance minister will meet officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the US Export-Import Bank (Exim Bank), the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The visit will primarily focus on advancing negotiations for a potential bilateral trade agreement aimed at boosting trade and investment between the two countries. Discussions are expected to cover tariffs, market access, investment opportunities and broader areas of economic collaboration.

Talks with representatives of the Exim Bank and the DFC will also explore financing opportunities for infrastructure, energy and private-sector development projects in Pakistan.

The visit comes as Islamabad and Washington continue negotiations launched last week over tariffs on Pakistani exports and a broader trade framework. Pakistan had earlier engaged with US officials regarding tariffs introduced under the US administration's global trade measures, with Pakistani negotiators securing a reduction in the proposed tariff on Pakistani exports from 29% to 19%.

The tariff landscape has since evolved following a US Supreme Court ruling that invalidated tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The US administration subsequently introduced a temporary 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, which is set to expire on July 24.

Pakistan is also among the countries under review in a Section 301 investigation by the USTR concerning alleged forced labour and related trade practices. Pakistani authorities have submitted detailed responses, including an additional submission ahead of the latest round of negotiations.

In addition to tariff-related issues, both sides are expected to discuss measures aimed at expanding bilateral trade, attracting investment and strengthening long-term economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.