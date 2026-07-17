Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Oil rises on intensifying US-Iran hostilities and threat of Red Sea closure

Oil rises on intensifying US-Iran hostilities and threat of Red Sea closure
Updated on

Summary Oil rose as U.S.-Iran attacks intensified, disrupting Strait of Hormuz flows. Supply fears and risks to Red Sea shipping kept Brent and WTI on track for strong weekly gains

PERTH (Reuters) - Oil prices inched higher on Friday after the U.S. and Iran stepped up attacks across the Gulf, with their broken truce limiting oil ​flows out of the Strait of Hormuz and with Tehran asking the Houthi ‌movement to stand ready to shut the Red Sea export route.

Brent crude futures rose $1.05, or about 1.25%, to $85.28 a barrel by 0118 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.03, or 1.3%, ​to $79.98 a barrel, erasing losses from the previous session.

Both benchmark contracts have ​climbed nearly 12% this week, with Brent on track for a third ⁠consecutive weekly gain and WTI for a second weekly gain.

For the first time ​since a memorandum of understanding paused fighting last month, the United States launched two big ​waves of air strikes in a single day on Wednesday, mostly on targets near Iran's southern coast, and kept firing on Thursday.

"Oil security is still a critical issue," International Energy Agency Executive ​Director Fatih Birol said on Thursday at a Council on Foreign Relations event in Washington.
"We ​should be worried, and I am worried, if the situation does not improve in the next ‌few ⁠weeks," he said.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said U.S. forces began "a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities" at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) or 9:30 p.m. in Tehran.

Tehran has countered with missiles and ​drones targeted at ​U.S. military bases in ⁠neighbouring states, including a barrage at a recently expanded air base in Jordan.

Adding to oil supply concerns, Iran's leadership has told ​its Houthi allies to be prepared to close the Red ​Sea oil ⁠route if the U.S. strikes Iranian power infrastructure, three sources told Reuters.

IG analysts said technically, WTI could test the mid-$80s if it holds above key support in the mid-$70s.

Separately, Trump ⁠Media & ​Technology Group unveiled a paid-for, licensed data feed that will ​give banks and trading firms "the fastest" access to posts from influential Truth Social accounts, such as President ​Donald Trump's, whose posts often move oil markets.

Browse Topics
Oil Prices Business

Related News

Dollar set for weekly drop as traders cut wagers on rate hikes
Pakistan, Boeing discuss PIA fleet expansion
Saudia opens first Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office in Peshawar
New airline launches flights to Turbat, Bahawalpur
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes