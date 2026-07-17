Pakistan discusses purchase of 16 Boeing aircraft for PIA fleet expansion

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi visited Boeing’s headquarters in Washington on Thursday, where he held a meeting with Boeing Global President, Brendan Nelson to discuss the acquisition of new aircraft for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The meeting was attended by a delegation from PIA’s new management, reflecting the government’s renewed focus on modernizing the national carrier’s fleet.

According to officials, significant progress was made on plans to acquire 16 new aircraft for PIA. Both sides discussed the most suitable options for the purchase and explored ways to secure the best possible commercial arrangement for the airline.

The two sides agreed to work toward finalizing the deal at the earliest opportunity.

Minister Naqvi thanked Boeing Global President, Brendan Nelson for assuring full cooperation in expediting the procurement process for PIA’s new aircraft. He also praised Boeing’s leading role in the global aerospace industry and acknowledged the company’s contribution to aircraft manufacturing.

The proposed acquisition of 16 aircraft was expected to form a key part of PIA’s fleet modernization strategy as the airline sought to strengthen its operational capacity and improve passenger services.

The airline was privatized in December 2025 after Arif Habib Corporation-led consortium agreed to acquire a 75 percent stake in the airline for Rs135 billion ($482 million), following a competitive bidding process that valued the carrier at Rs180 billion ($643 million).