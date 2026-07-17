EU report says Pakistan remains biggest beneficiary of GSP+ scheme

BRUSSELS (Dunya News) – The European Commission's latest GSP+ report has reaffirmed Pakistan as the largest beneficiary of the European Union's preferential trade scheme.

According to the report, €7.5 billion worth of Pakistani exports benefited from GSP+ concessions in 2024, generating approximately €732 million in tariff savings. Pakistan's utilisation rate under the scheme reached 95.1 per cent.

The European Commission said the EU imported 28 per cent of Pakistan's total exports in 2024, with garments, textiles, leather products, processed food and other Pakistani goods benefiting significantly from preferential market access.

The report noted that Pakistan continued to uphold all 27 international conventions linked to the GSP+ programme and maintained close cooperation with the European Union's monitoring mechanism.

The Commission highlighted several areas of progress, including the National Commission for Human Rights obtaining internationally recognised "A Status", legislation relating to the National Commission for Minorities, implementation rules under anti-torture legislation, prison reforms, and legal measures to protect women and combat domestic violence and child marriage.

The report also acknowledged progress in labour rights, efforts to eliminate forced and child labour, climate policy, carbon market guidelines, biodiversity conservation, updated anti-narcotics legislation and the introduction of digital case management systems.

The European Union also reaffirmed its commitment to providing €400 million in development and reform assistance to Pakistan.