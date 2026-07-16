Pakistan has ample petroleum stocks, fuel supply remains uninterrupted: NCMC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has sufficient petroleum product reserves to meet domestic demand, the National Coordination and Management Council (NCMC) said on Thursday, assuring the public that fuel supplies across the country remain stable.

The assurance came during an NCMC meeting convened to review the availability of petroleum products following recent concerns over supply disruptions.

Officials informed the meeting that the country holds ample stocks of petroleum products and that existing inventories are adequate to meet current demand without interruption.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, members of the NCMC, representatives of the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), the Federal Board of Revenue's Customs wing, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and other relevant stakeholders.

According to the council, an unusually sharp increase in fuel sales during the first 15 days of July had raised concerns about supply pressures. However, participants concluded that the situation had been reviewed and necessary measures taken to address those concerns.

The meeting was further informed that OGRA's market analysis had identified the possibility of hoarding amid expectations of higher petroleum prices. In response, the regulator was directed to ensure strict enforcement against hoarding and market manipulation.

The NCMC also instructed provincial governments to take effective measures to prevent stockpiling and guarantee the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products to consumers. Relevant institutions were directed to maintain a continuous nationwide fuel supply and closely monitor market conditions.

The government's assurance comes amid heightened public attention over fuel availability, with officials reiterating that there is no immediate risk of shortages.