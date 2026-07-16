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Gold prices rise in global and local markets, silver declines

Gold prices rise in global and local markets, silver declines
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Summary Gold prices increased in global and local markets, while silver prices fell in Pakistan.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices increased in both international and local markets on Thursday, while silver prices declined in Pakistan.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold rose by $4 per ounce to reach $4,030.

Following the global trend, the price of gold in local bullion markets increased by Rs400 per tola to Rs425,436.

The price of 10 grams of gold also rose by Rs343 to Rs364,742.

In contrast, silver prices declined in the local market, with the price per tola falling by Rs134 to Rs6,155, while the price of 10 grams dropped by Rs115 to Rs5,276. 

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Gold Market Business

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