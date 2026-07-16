Lahore tandoor owners threaten shutdown over roti price dispute

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A dispute between the Nanbai Association and the Punjab Food Department over the prices of roti and naan continues in Lahore, with tandoor owners threatening to shut down their businesses if the deadlock remains unresolved.

According to sources, the Nanbai Association has called a meeting for Saturday to discuss the ongoing pricing dispute with the Food Department. The association is expected to announce revised prices for roti and naan following the meeting.

Sources within the association said it has decided to set the price of roti at Rs25 and naan at Rs35, citing rising production costs. They warned that if they are forced to sell at different prices, they will shut down tandoors.

The association has maintained that the continued increase in flour prices has made it difficult to sell roti at the government-fixed rate and has urged the authorities to revise official prices in line with current costs.

According to sources, the Punjab government has not yet finalized the revised prices for roti and naan, and the dispute remains unresolved.