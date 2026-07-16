PSX soars as KSE-100 Index surges over 3,000 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Buying momentum persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, pushing the benchmark KSE-100 Index up by nearly 3,100 points during intraday trading.

The index had climbed to 178,378.43 points, reflecting a gain of 3,092.65 points, or 1.76 per cent.

The benchmark KSE-100 index had closed at 175,285 points at the end of the previous trading session.

The latest rally follows Wednesday’s rebound, when investors took advantage of lower share prices to partially recover losses suffered a day earlier.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 Index had plunged by 6,408.23 points as renewed military tensions between the United States and Iran triggered panic selling. Investors were concerned that the escalating conflict could disrupt energy supplies through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, weighing heavily on market sentiment.

Market analysts attributed the rally to easing geopolitical concerns after US President Donald Trump signalled that Iran was interested in negotiating with Washington. Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said Tehran was keen to reach a settlement, raising hopes that diplomatic efforts could help reduce regional tensions.