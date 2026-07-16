Pakistan, Turkiye make progress on investment and industrial cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Significant progress has been made in promoting investment and industrial cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye during the Pakistan-Türkiye Business Conference held under the leadership of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The SIFC is working to make the investment process easier, faster and more effective to enhance Pakistan’s appeal as an investment destination.

The conference highlighted Pakistan’s investment environment, policy reforms and growing business opportunities in various sectors. Discussions were held on joint ventures, technology transfer, private sector cooperation and new investment opportunities.

The prime minister assured Turkish investors of timely decision-making, regulatory facilitation and full support through the SIFC.

The SIFC’s one-window system is improving institutional coordination and accelerating the implementation of investment projects. Through policy reforms and effective facilitation, Pakistan is emerging as a more business-friendly and attractive destination for investors.

The SIFC continues to play a key role in Pakistan’s economic diplomacy, promotion of investment and sustainable economic development.