Pakistani rupee edges higher as US dollar slips in interbank market

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistani rupee strengthened slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, with the local currency posting another modest gain.

According to market data, the US dollar declined by Rs0.03 during the day's trading, closing at Rs277.97 in the interbank market.

The latest movement follows Wednesday's close, when the dollar had settled at Rs278.00, indicating a marginal improvement in the rupee's value.

Currency dealers said the exchange rate remained largely stable, with only minor fluctuations recorded during the trading session.