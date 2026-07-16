Pakistan stocks rebound as KSE-100 regains 178,000-point milestone

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan's stock market staged a strong recovery on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index reclaiming the 178,000-point level amid broad-based buying by investors.

Trading opened on a bullish note, driving the benchmark index up by more than 3,000 points during the session. At its intraday peak, the KSE-100 Index climbed to 178,367.24 points, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

The upward momentum persisted throughout the trading day, allowing the market to close firmly in positive territory. By the end of the session, the benchmark index had gained 2,837.35 points, or 1.62%, to settle at 178,123.18 points.

The rally marked a significant turnaround from the previous session, when the KSE-100 Index had ended at 175,285.83 points.

Market participants attributed the advance to strong buying interest across key sectors, helping the benchmark recover the psychologically important 178,000-point threshold after the previous day's decline.