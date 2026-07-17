Pakistan's forex reserves decline after $1.245 billion debt repayment

Summary Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.31 billion after external debt repayments, with central bank reserves dropping to $17.23 billion.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest foreign exchange reserves data after the repayment of $1.245 billion in external debt.
According to the central bank, its foreign exchange reserves declined to $17.2258 billion following the repayments.
The SBP also reported that commercial banks' foreign exchange reserves fell by $68 million to $5.4497 billion.
Overall, Pakistan's total foreign exchange reserves decreased by $1.3132 billion, bringing the country's combined reserves to $22.6755 billion, the central bank said.