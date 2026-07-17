PM Shehbaz directs for expediting implementation of ease of doing business Act 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the relevant authorities that the implementation of the government’s policy initiatives and the Ease of Doing Business Act, 2025 be expedited.

Chairing a review meeting regarding ease of doing business, the prime minister instructed that third-party validation by international organizations be ensured to assess the effectiveness and implementation of the ease of doing business measures.

He said that fully utilizing Pakistan’s vast potential for both domestic and foreign investment remained one of the government’s top priorities.

He also directed that a comprehensive report on the implementation of ease of doing business policy measures be prepared and submitted at the earliest.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Board of Investment, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Industries and Production, and all other relevant institutions for their work on legislation and policymaking to facilitate business.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a review meeting regarding Ease of Doing Business. Islamabad, 17 July 2026. pic.twitter.com/Go8ruj1aKe — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) July 17, 2026

The meeting was briefed on the progress made in implementing the reforms and on the future course of action.

Participants were informed that work had been completed on 558 reforms aimed at reducing regulatory requirements, paperwork, and approval procedures for businesses. Of these, 71 policy measures have already been implemented, while implementation of 272 measures is progressing rapidly. The reforms are being introduced across various sectors in seven phases. It was stated that these measures are expected to generate estimated savings of Rs468.7 billion for the business community by reducing compliance costs associated with regulatory requirements.

The meeting was further informed that eliminating unnecessary and complex paperwork and regulations would help boost exports, attract greater foreign direct investment, and create new employment opportunities.

The prime minister directed that the implementation of ease of doing business measures and the employment opportunities generated as a result should be treated as key performance indicators in the evaluation of officials of the relevant institutions.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Syed Mustafa Kamal; Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani; Adviser to the Prime Minister Muhammad Ali; Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar; Attorney General Mansoor Awan; and senior officials from the relevant departments.

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad, the chief secretaries of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as well as internationally renowned experts in the field, participated in the meeting via video link.