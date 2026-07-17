Pakistan posts Rs39.5bn current account deficit in FY2025-26

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released current account data for FY2025-26, showing that the country recorded a current account deficit of approximately Rs39.5 billion at the end of the fiscal year.

According to the central bank, Pakistan had posted a current account surplus of around Rs522 billion during FY2024-25, but the balance returned to deficit in the latest fiscal year.

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SBP data showed that the current account deficit stood at approximately Rs184 billion in June 2026, compared with a surplus of around Rs62 billion in June 2025. In the preceding month, May 2026, Pakistan had recorded a current account surplus of approximately Rs142 billion.

The central bank said the FY2025-26 current account deficit remained within the range projected by the SBP governor, who had estimated the deficit at between zero and one percent of GDP.