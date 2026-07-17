Over 2,000 electric vehicles arrive at Karachi Port in Pakistan's first Ro-Ro shipment

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan has received its first-ever roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) shipment carrying more than 2,000 electric vehicles (EVs), marking a significant development in the country's maritime and trade sector.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the vessel MV Grande Shanghai successfully berthed at Karachi Port, delivering the large consignment of electric vehicles through the Ro-Ro shipping system for the first time in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry described the arrival as a historic milestone for the country's maritime trade, saying the introduction of Ro-Ro operations for vehicle imports reflects progress towards more efficient port operations.

He said the first Ro-Ro EV shipment at Karachi Port represents an important step towards modernising Pakistan's port infrastructure and is expected to support the expansion of trade and logistics activities.

Ro-Ro vessels are specifically designed to transport wheeled cargo such as cars, trucks and trailers. Unlike conventional container shipping, vehicles are driven directly onto the vessel at the port of origin and driven off upon arrival, reducing cargo handling time and improving operational efficiency.

Industry experts note that the Ro-Ro system can help lower logistics costs, speed up vehicle clearance and reduce congestion at ports by simplifying the loading and unloading process.

The arrival of more than 2,000 electric vehicles also reflects growing interest in Pakistan's EV market as the country seeks to encourage cleaner transportation and gradually expand the adoption of low-emission vehicles.

Officials have not yet disclosed details regarding the manufacturers, importers or distribution timeline for the imported vehicles.

The shipment is expected to contribute to broader efforts to modernise Pakistan's maritime logistics while supporting the evolving automotive sector and the country's transition towards electric mobility.