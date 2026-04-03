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Dollar continues to ease in interbank market

Dollar continues to ease in interbank market
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Summary The US dollar eased slightly in Pakistan’s interbank market, declining by one paisa to close at Rs279.10, continuing the recent downward trend.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The US dollar continued its downward trend in Pakistan’s interbank market on Friday, reflecting improved market stability and easing pressure on importers.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar fell by one paisa, closing at Rs279.10, down from Rs279.11 in the previous session, as trading volumes remained moderate and demand-supply dynamics showed signs of balance.

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