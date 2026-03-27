Pakistan expands scope of Roshan Digital Account to include foreign investors

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following directives from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Government of Pakistan has decided to broaden the scope of the Roshan Digital Account (RDA), allowing foreign individuals, companies, and institutional investors to invest in RDA as well as government securities and Naya Pakistan Certificates.

The move aims to strengthen Pakistan’s ties with global financial markets and attract foreign investment through digital platforms.

The overseas Pakistani community, comprising nearly 11 million people, remains one of the largest and most active diasporas worldwide. Residents in the Middle East, Europe, North America, and the Far East contribute to host economies while supporting families and communities back home. Beyond remittances, overseas Pakistanis act as ambassadors for the country’s culture, business potential, and values.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, remittances grew 26.6% to $38.3 billion in fiscal year 2025, with projections reaching $42 billion in 2026. This reflects both the confidence of overseas Pakistanis and their support for the country’s economic stability. Pakistan ranks fifth globally in remittances and second in South Asia.

The Roshan Digital Account scheme, launched on 10 September 2020 under the slogan “Far yet near,” enables overseas Pakistanis to open bank accounts digitally without visiting the country. Through RDA, they can invest in government securities, Naya Pakistan Certificates, the Pakistan Stock Exchange, mutual funds, and other digital banking services.

Over the past five and a half years, RDA has seen remarkable success: by February 2026, over 900,000 accounts had been opened, with total investments exceeding $12 billion.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Finance Minister, the State Bank, and participating banks on the scheme’s achievements, noting that expanding RDA to foreign investors will make Pakistan a more attractive investment destination and broaden its financial markets.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the country is ready for investment and that government reforms, a strong digital infrastructure, and expanded financial facilities are providing a transparent, secure, and favourable environment for investors. He encouraged global investors to seize opportunities in Pakistan and contribute to the nation’s economic future.