Religious affairs ministry to provide Hajj training, vaccination and medicines on same day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has decided to provide Hajj training, vaccination and medicines to pilgrims on the same day to ensure better coordination and convenience.

According to officials, the initiative will be implemented at 10 Hajj camps across the country, where both training sessions and vaccination will begin simultaneously from 8 April.

All government-sponsored pilgrims have been directed to attend their respective Hajj camps strictly according to the schedule provided, which can be accessed through the Pak Hajj App.

Authorities stated that during the training sessions, pilgrims will also receive essential travel documents, including tickets, visas, identification lockets and luggage tags.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the ministry advised pilgrims to bring their original national identity card and computerised bank receipt with photograph when visiting the camps.

Additionally, designated bank counters will be set up at Hajj camps to facilitate currency exchange for pilgrims.