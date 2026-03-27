Prime Minister Shehbaz rejects fuel price hike

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the government has once again rejected a proposal to raise petrol and diesel prices, choosing instead to absorb a burden of Rs56 billion.

Speaking to the nation about the ongoing Middle East conflict, which has triggered a global fuel crisis, he highlighted the challenges faced by Pakistan’s economy due to rising crude oil prices. Earlier this month, the government had already increased diesel and petrol prices by Rs55 per litre—roughly 20 per cent—citing disruptions in global supply chains caused by the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

In response, federal and provincial authorities have introduced austerity measures, including an additional weekly holiday, reduced free petrol allocations for ministers, restrictions on protocol vehicles, and proposals to provide subsidised fuel for students.

Also read: Public to get fuel subsidy via mobile app amid energy crisis



Last week, a significant increase of Rs200 per litre was imposed on the fuel levy for high-octane fuel used in luxury vehicles, raising the total levy to Rs300 per litre and prices to Rs600 per litre.

Addressing the nation Friday (today), the prime minister warned that petroleum prices could rise further if the regional conflict continues to disrupt the global economy.

He added that although he had been advised to raise fuel prices again this week, he decided against it out of responsibility. So far, the government has spent Rs69 billion to prevent price increases of Rs127 per litre in petrol and Rs252 per litre in high-speed diesel.

PM Sharif stressed that while absorbing the burden is not a sustainable long-term solution, the government is committed to protecting the public and providing relief to lower-income citizens.