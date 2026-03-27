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Sindh sets wheat support price, announces procurement drive

Sindh sets wheat support price, announces procurement drive
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Summary Sindh government has set the wheat support price at Rs3,500 per maund and will begin procurement from 1 April, restricting participation to registered farmers to ensure transparency

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Government of Sindh has fixed the support price for wheat and announced the commencement of its procurement campaign.

Sindh Food Minister Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman, addressing a press conference alongside other officials, stated that the wheat support price has been set at Rs3,500 per maund.

He further announced that wheat procurement will begin from 1 April, with gunny bags (bardana) to be issued only to farmers registered under the Hari Card system.

The minister explained that the initiative is aimed at eliminating the role of middlemen and ensuring that genuine farmers receive fair compensation for their produce.

He added that procurement through registered Hari Card holders would help maintain transparency and quality standards in the process.

Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman also noted that wheat reserves had been maintained by the province for difficult times and were released during Ramadan to stabilise supply.

 

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