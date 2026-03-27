Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Public to get fuel subsidy via mobile app amid energy crisis

Public to get fuel subsidy via mobile app amid energy crisis
Updated on

Summary The government plans to launch a mobile app-based subsidy system to provide controlled, transparent access to subsidised petrol, initially targeting motorcycles and rickshaws

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The government has decided to introduce a digital subsidy system through a mobile application to tackle the ongoing energy crisis, aiming to streamline the distribution of subsidised petrol across the country.

According to officials, the Ministry of IT has invited expressions of interest for the procurement of 24,000 mobile phones for the initiative. The National IT Board will oversee the pricing of these devices.

Under the proposed mechanism, oil marketing companies will purchase the mobile phones and distribute them to petrol pumps nationwide. Approximately 12,000 petrol stations will each be equipped with two devices, with two dedicated nozzles allocated for subsidised fuel.

The system will primarily target two- and three-wheelers, allowing eligible users to receive subsidised petrol through the mobile application. Consumers will be issued digital vouchers, and strict limits will be enforced to prevent fuel purchases beyond allocated quotas.

Initial proposals suggest that motorcyclists may receive up to 20 litres of subsidised petrol per month. However, a final decision on extending the facility to vehicles up to 800cc is yet to be made.

Officials confirmed that the mobile application has already been developed and is in the final stages of testing. The government is also exploring additional measures to address the energy crisis and has prepared contingency plans for emergency situations.

Meanwhile, monitoring of petrol pumps across the country has been initiated to ensure transparency and effective implementation of the new system.

Browse Topics
Business

Related News

SM Tanveer stresses GSP Plus status vital for Pakistan's economic growth
Gold drops to Rs467,262 per tola after Rs1,000 decline
Weekly inflation rises by 0.97pc in Pakistan
OGDCL announces major gas discoveries in Sindh and KPK
Featured

Matric exams begin in Lahore with 285,000 candidates

Iranian military says 800 US troops killed, 17 bases destroyed

India's Jaishankar faces backlash over undiplomatic remarks on Pakistan amid US-Iran mediation

Top leadership meets as Iran war disrupts oil supplies and drives energy crisis

At least 217 children have been killed in the US-Israeli war on Iran