OGDCL announces major gas discoveries in Sindh and KPK

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited continues to achieve milestones amid the recent oil and gas crisis.

The company has announced major gas discoveries from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sending notices to the Pakistan and London Stock Exchanges on the same day regarding the second discovery.

In Sindh’s Khairpur District, the Sehato-1 well has yielded an important gas find, producing 17.2 million cubic feet per day.

According to the company, the new gas reserves flow at 3,390 psi. Drilling began on December 24, 2025, reaching a depth of 3,870 meters, and is expected to ease the energy crisis and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

The Sehato-1 well is a joint venture between OGDCL and GHPL.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Beli Tang-1 well in the Tak Block has revealed new gas reserves producing 26.5 million standard cubic feet per day. Drilling began on August 10, 2025, reaching a depth of 4,004 meters.

The gas flow from the well measures 4,214 psi. The Tak Block Limeshawal Formation well is a joint venture among PPL, GHPL, and MOL.