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Gold rises on softer dollar, but on track for fourth weekly drop

Gold rises on softer dollar, but on track for fourth weekly drop
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Summary Gold rises 1% on weak dollar and bargain buying but nears 4th weekly drop as high oil prices fuel inflation and rate hike expectations amid U.S.-Iran tensions.

(Reuters) - Gold rose ​over 1% on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and bargain hunting, ‌but was on track for a fourth straight weekly decline as surging energy prices fuelled inflation concerns and raised expectations of higher global interest rates.

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $4,428.30 per ounce as of 0228 GMT, but bullion ​has fallen about 1.3% so far this week. US gold futures for April delivery ​gained 1.1% to $4,423.40.

The dollar eased, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for holders of ⁠other currencies.

"For weeks, gold has been treated as a liquidity asset sold to cover ​volatility and margin calls elsewhere, but at current levels, it is now looking more like a ​value proposition for investors, which is why it's back in favour today," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.

"However, hawkish central banks wary of persistent oil-driven inflation, continue to act as a heavy ​lid on gold's ambitions to the upside, keeping any rally firmly in check."

Gold has fallen ​about 17% since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28, pressured by a stronger U.S. ‌dollar, ⁠which has gained more than 2% over the same period.

Brent crude held above $105 a barrel, stoking inflation fears, as the conflict has all but halted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a major conduit for roughly one-fifth of global crude and LNG flows.

Higher oil prices threaten ​to push up ​transport and manufacturing costs, ⁠adding to inflationary pressures. Although inflation typically boosts gold's appeal as a hedge, high interest rates weigh on demand for the non-yielding ​asset.

Traders have fully priced out any U.S. easing for 2026, compared with expectations for ​two cuts ⁠before the conflict erupted, per the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. FEDWATCH
President Donald Trump said he would extend a pause on strikes against Iran's energy facilities into April and that talks with Iran were ⁠going "very well," ​but an Iranian official dismissed the U.S. proposal to ​end the war as "one-sided and unfair."

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