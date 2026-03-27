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Pakistan asks foreign airlines to carry return fuel amid supply concerns

Pakistan asks foreign airlines to carry return fuel amid supply concerns
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Summary The NOTAM applies to flights operating through major Pakistani airports and is intended to ease pressure on domestic jet fuel supplies.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan has advised foreign airlines to carry return fuel and limit refueling in the country as a precautionary measure amid concerns over jet fuel supplies, according to an official aviation notice seen on Thursday, as Islamabad steps up conservation efforts linked to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

The directive, issued through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) earlier this month, follows disruptions in global fuel supply chains amid the Iran war, prompting authorities to take preemptive steps to conserve domestic reserves.

Under the advisory, foreign carriers have been asked to minimize their reliance on jet fuel supplies in Pakistan, while local airlines continue to receive fuel as per operational requirements, an official familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.

“Due to disruption in supply chain of Jet A-1 fuel, as a precautionary measure, airlines are advised to carry max fuel [from] abroad and minimize uplift of Jet A-1 fuel [from] Pakistan,” the NOTAM said, referring to aviation-grade fuel used by aircraft.
A PAA official confirmed the notice, saying it was issued on Mar. 13.

The NOTAM applies to flights operating through major Pakistani airports and is intended to ease pressure on domestic jet fuel supplies.
 

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