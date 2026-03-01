NA Standing Committee reviews potato crop, wheat purchase strategy

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research on Thursday reviewed the potato crop situation and wheat procurement strategy, emphasising timely measures to safeguard farmers’ interests and improve export facilitation.

The Committee expressed serious concern, noting that nearly 90 percent of the potato harvest has been completed without any meaningful intervention. It observed that, similar to previous crises affecting crops such as rice, wheat, and sugarcane, the current situation has resulted in substantial financial losses for farmers.

The committee also reviewed the issue of betel nut consignments detained for the past three months despite being imported under valid permits, causing financial losses and disruption to trade.

The Committee also reviewed the wheat procurement plan. It was informed that the government has fixed a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs. 3,500 per 40 kg to stabilize the market and protect farmers.

Approximately 40 percent of total production enters the market, while the remainder is retained by farmers for their own consumption. The estimated national wheat production for the current year stands at around 29 million tons.

The federal government plans to procure approximately 6.5 million tons through the private sector, with storage to be managed by private entities at the government’s expense. A total of 21 firms have been prequalified, and procurement will be awarded to multiple bidders offering the lowest rates to ensure transparency and avoid reliance on a single entity.

