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OGDC announces gas discovery at exploratory well in Khairpur

OGDC announces gas discovery at exploratory well in Khairpur
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Summary The well recorded a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 3,390 pounds per square inch (psi) at a choke size of 32/64 inches, indicating strong reservoir potential.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) on Thursday announced a significant gas discovery at its Sahito-1 exploratory well in the Khewari Exploration License, located in the Khairpur district of Sindh.

Based on wireline logs interpretation results, the sands of Lower Goru Formation (Massive Sand) were tested using Drill Stem Testing (DST) and yielded a promising flow of 17.2 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

The well recorded a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 3,390 pounds per square inch (psi) at a choke size of 32/64 inches, indicating strong reservoir potential.

OGDC is the operator of the Sahito-1 well with a 95 percent working interest, while Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) holds a 5 percent carried interest.

The well was spudded on December 24, 2025, as an exploratory well, and drilled to a total depth of 3,870 meters TVD in the Sembar Formation using OGDC’s in-house technical expertise.

This discovery marks a major milestone in OGDC’s exploration efforts and reinforces its commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s indigenous energy resources.

The discovery is expected to contribute to reducing the country’s energy demand-supply gap while strengthening hydrocarbon reserves for both the joint venture partners and the nation.
 

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