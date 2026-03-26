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Punjab efficiency committee holds first meeting, announces major government spending cuts

Punjab efficiency committee holds first meeting, announces major government spending cuts
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Summary Punjab’s Efficiency Committee announced significant cuts in government expenditures, including salary reductions, vehicle purchase bans, and energy-saving measures, to improve financial discipline.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Efficiency and Austerity Committee has decided on significant cuts to provincial government spending during its first meeting on Thursday.

The committee reviewed resource management in light of the ongoing regional conflict and economic conditions, and resolved to control non-essential expenditures.

Key decisions include: Voluntary two-month salary suspension for the provincial cabinet.

Salary deductions for officers above grade 17 for two days, as well as cuts for members of the provincial assembly.

25% reduction in allowances and salaries for assembly members for two months.

No fees to be paid to board members of government companies and institutions for the next two months.

Ban on new government vehicle purchases, unless approved by the finance department.

Measures to reduce electricity and fuel use, including limiting staff presence in offices and closing unnecessary rooms.

Preference for online meetings for official matters.

The private sector has also been urged to implement austerity measures.

Departments were instructed to submit weekly reports on austerity measures, while proposals for improving financial discipline were presented during the meeting.

 

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