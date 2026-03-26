Pakistan, Oman agree to expand energy cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Oman have reaffirmed their commitment to further expand cooperation in the energy sector in light of the evolving regional situation.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Oman’s Ambassador to Pakistan Fahad bin Suleiman bin Khalaf Al Kharousi, where both sides discussed regional energy dynamics and opportunities to strengthen bilateral collaboration.

The minister highlighted that relations between Pakistan and Oman are rooted in shared history, mutual respect, and strong people-to-people ties. He expressed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing partnerships in the energy sector and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

During the meeting, the minister briefed the ambassador on Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to diversify energy imports and ensure stable supply. He noted that, given changing regional conditions, alternative routes and sources beyond the Strait of Hormuz are also under consideration.

The Omani ambassador welcomed Pakistan’s efforts to diversify its energy sources and reiterated Oman’s willingness to support the country in strengthening its energy security.

The minister also expressed hope that Oman would positively consider Pakistan’s request for priority provision of energy cargoes to meet growing domestic demand. The ambassador responded favourably, assuring that the request would be reviewed with due consideration.

During March, Pakistan imported three petrol cargoes and one diesel shipment from Omani ports, with two additional petrol cargoes expected within the same month.

Discussions also covered opportunities to enhance cooperation in the upstream sector, particularly in oil and gas exploration and production. Ongoing positive negotiations between Pakistan State Oil and Oman Trading International regarding additional oil cargo supplies were also noted.

Both countries reaffirmed their shared resolve to deepen energy cooperation and strengthen strategic ties for mutual benefit.