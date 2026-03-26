Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Gold steady as markets assess Mideast ceasefire talks

Gold steady as markets assess Mideast ceasefire talks
Updated on

Summary Gold steadies at $4,503 as Middle East tensions linger; Iran reviews U.S. ceasefire proposal. Crude rises above $100, while silver, platinum, and palladium dip slightly.

(Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Thursday, as investors awaited clearer signs ‌of progress in Middle East de-escalation efforts and stayed cautious ahead of fresh geopolitical developments that could shape safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was steady at $4,503.29 per ounce as of 0300 GMT. U.S. gold futures ​for April delivery lost 1.2% to $4,500.

Iran said it is reviewing a U.S. proposal to ​end the war, but added it has no intentions of holding talks ⁠to end the widening conflict, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The U.S. ​had sent a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Tehran earlier this week, reportedly via Pakistan.

"In the next ​24 to 48 hours (gold prices) will just be about reacting to headlines about negotiations," said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

"The really big moves will happen probably at the start of ​next week when it becomes clearer whether the U.S. launches a ground invasion in ​Iran over the weekend..."

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to hit Iran harder if Tehran failed to accept that ‌the ⁠country has been "defeated militarily", White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

Pressuring bullion, crude oil climbed above $100 a barrel as investors re-examined prospects for de-escalation in the Middle East.

Since the start of the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, Tehran has attacked nations that ​host U.S. bases and ​effectively closed the Strait ⁠of Hormuz, which handles a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.

Higher crude prices tend to fuel inflation by ​pushing up transport and manufacturing costs. Although rising inflation typically boosts ​gold's appeal ⁠as a hedge, high interest rates weigh on demand for the non-yielding asset.

Markets are no longer pricing in any easing from the Federal Reserve this year, according to CME Group's FedWatch ⁠Tool. Before ​the conflict began, market expectations pointed to at least ​two rate cuts this year. FEDWATCH

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $71.19 per ounce. Spot platinum lost 0.7% to $1,906.90, while palladium ​fell 1.4% to $1,404.

Browse Topics
Business

Related News

Oil prices climb as investors reassess Middle East ceasefire prospects
Dollar strengthens as confidence recovers, Fed hike bets trimmed
Govt releases Rs27b for oil regulator to settle price differential claims
Minister vows to ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilizers amid war
Featured

White House says talks with Iran still ongoing as Tehran rebuffs US plan

Mental patient drives ambulance from Lahore hospital to Shahdara facility

Iran rejects Trump's negotiation claims, warns against any pressure

Sindh considers to impose smart lockdown to deal with energy crisis

Who is Mohammad Baqer Zolghadr, Iran's new chief of top security council