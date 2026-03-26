Gold steady as markets assess Mideast ceasefire talks

(Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Thursday, as investors awaited clearer signs ‌of progress in Middle East de-escalation efforts and stayed cautious ahead of fresh geopolitical developments that could shape safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was steady at $4,503.29 per ounce as of 0300 GMT. U.S. gold futures ​for April delivery lost 1.2% to $4,500.

Iran said it is reviewing a U.S. proposal to ​end the war, but added it has no intentions of holding talks ⁠to end the widening conflict, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The U.S. ​had sent a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Tehran earlier this week, reportedly via Pakistan.

"In the next ​24 to 48 hours (gold prices) will just be about reacting to headlines about negotiations," said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

"The really big moves will happen probably at the start of ​next week when it becomes clearer whether the U.S. launches a ground invasion in ​Iran over the weekend..."

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to hit Iran harder if Tehran failed to accept that ‌the ⁠country has been "defeated militarily", White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

Pressuring bullion, crude oil climbed above $100 a barrel as investors re-examined prospects for de-escalation in the Middle East.

Since the start of the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, Tehran has attacked nations that ​host U.S. bases and ​effectively closed the Strait ⁠of Hormuz, which handles a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.

Higher crude prices tend to fuel inflation by ​pushing up transport and manufacturing costs. Although rising inflation typically boosts ​gold's appeal ⁠as a hedge, high interest rates weigh on demand for the non-yielding asset.

Markets are no longer pricing in any easing from the Federal Reserve this year, according to CME Group's FedWatch ⁠Tool. Before ​the conflict began, market expectations pointed to at least ​two rate cuts this year. FEDWATCH

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $71.19 per ounce. Spot platinum lost 0.7% to $1,906.90, while palladium ​fell 1.4% to $1,404.