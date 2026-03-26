Gold prices in Pakistan drop sharply following global trend

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant decline on Thursday, with the price per tola dropping by more than Rs11,000.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs11,000 to settle at Rs468,262.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs9,430, bringing it down to Rs401,059 in the local market.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices also declined, with the rate falling by $110 to $4,455 per ounce.

Market analysts attribute the drop in local prices to the downward trend in global gold rates, which directly impacts domestic pricing.

