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Stocks tumble as market records sharp downturn

Stocks tumble as market records sharp downturn
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Summary Pakistan’s stock market saw a sharp trajectory as the KSE-100 Index dropped over 5,400 points, reflecting strong selling pressure and investor caution.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a sharp decline on Thursday, reversing gains from the previous two sessions, as investors incurred losses worth billions of rupees.

Trading remained under pressure from the outset of the business day, with bearish sentiment dominating the market throughout the session.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index plunged by 5,405 points, closing at 152,907 points, compared to the previous closing level of 158,313 points.

Market analysts attributed the downturn to sustained selling pressure and cautious investor behaviour, which kept the index in negative territory until the close of trading.

 

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Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Business

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